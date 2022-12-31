Harlingen car rental agency affected by Southwest cancellations
Related Story
The mass flight delays and cancellations at Southwest Airlines are causing other issues.
Budget Car rental, a car rental agency near Harlingen’s Valley International Airport, said they’ve seen a decline in business since Southwest’s issues started last week.
RELATED: Migrant families left stranded amid mass Southwest cancellations
General manager Craig Blackwell said they’ve seen a 50% drop in business compared to this time last year.
“We're pretty much at a 100% cancellation rate because the customers aren't here to actually rent the cars, so it’s impacted us at least 50% year-over-year occupancy” Blackwell said.
Southwest previously announced they expect to resume normal operations on Friday, Dec. 29.
RELATED: Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
Blackwell said he’s hoping business picks up by then.
News
News Video
-
Veterans remind the public fireworks can trigger PTSD and anxiety
-
Valley fire department officials offer firework safety tips
-
Southwest Airlines begins recovering from mass travel disruptions
-
Elementary students raise funds for Valley animal shelters
-
Edinburg women pleads residents avoid drunk driving, rideshare drivers available for New...