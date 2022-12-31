x

Harlingen car rental agency affected by Southwest cancellations

The mass flight delays and cancellations at Southwest Airlines are causing other issues.

Budget Car rental, a car rental agency near Harlingen’s Valley International Airport, said they’ve seen a decline in business since Southwest’s issues started last week.

General manager Craig Blackwell said they’ve seen a 50% drop in business compared to this time last year.

“We're pretty much at a 100% cancellation rate because the customers aren't here to actually rent the cars, so it’s impacted us at least 50% year-over-year occupancy” Blackwell said. 

Southwest previously announced they expect to resume normal operations on Friday, Dec. 29.

Blackwell said he’s hoping business picks up by then.

