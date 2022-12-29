Harlingen car rental agency affected by Southwest cancellations
The mass flight delays and cancellations at Southwest Airlines are causing other issues.
Budget Car rental, a car rental agency near Harlingen’s Valley International Airport, said they’ve seen a decline in business since Southwest’s issues started last week.
RELATED: Migrant families left stranded amid mass Southwest cancellations
General manager Craig Blackwell said they’ve seen a 50% drop in business compared to this time last year.
“We're pretty much at a 100% cancellation rate because the customers aren't here to actually rent the cars, so it’s impacted us at least 50% year-over-year occupancy” Blackwell said.
Southwest previously announced they expect to resume normal operations on Friday, Dec. 29.
RELATED: Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
Blackwell said he’s hoping business picks up by then.
More News
News Video
-
L&F Distributors offering discount on Uber rides during New Year's weekend
-
Valley congressman reacts to Title 42 asylum restrictions staying in place
-
Harlingen car rental agency affected by Southwest cancellations
-
Local fireworks stands see drop in sales
-
Migrant families left stranded amid mass Southwest cancellations