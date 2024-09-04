x

Harlingen considers changing rules for street vendors following deadly hit-and-run

By: Christian von Preysing

Related Story

HARLINGEN – The city of Harlingen is looking to change the rules for street vendors. It comes after a hit-and-run incident which claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl.

The child was with her 20-year-old sister, who was also hit. They were selling newspapers at the intersection Stuart Place and Frontage roads. A memorial marks the spot where the sisters were hit on Jan. 26.

New recommendations for a new ordinance on the rules on what a pedestrian can do in the roadway was discussed Wednesday during a commissioners’ meeting.

When it comes to selling items in the roadway, Assistant Chief Miryam Anderson, with Harlingen police, says state law prohibits it unless a vendor has a permit from the city.

The police department hasn’t specifically explained what the change would be. It’s still being drafted.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Harlingen considers changing rules for street vendors...
Harlingen considers changing rules for street vendors following deadly hit-and-run
HARLINGEN – The city of Harlingen is looking to change the rules for street vendors. It comes after a hit-and-run... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 9:03:00 PM CST February 05, 2020
Radar
7 Days