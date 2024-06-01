Harlingen mayor touts new businesses during State of the City address

Harlingen is a city on the rise, according to Mayor Norma Sepulveda.

Sepulveda discussed new additions to the community during a Thursday State of the City address.

“Several businesses are under construction or have recently opened their doors, including Matt’s Building Materials, Black Bear Diner and a new Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott," Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda said those businesses are helping to bring in nearly 400 more jobs to the city.

The businesses are also projected to bring in more than $6 million in sales tax revenue over the next 10 years.