Harlingen police conduct 'operation clear track'

Every three hours in the U.S., a person or a car is hit by a train, and Operation Clear Track aims to reduce that number.

The Harlingen Police Department partnered up with multiple organizations for Operation Clear Track. Officers were at railroad crossings Tuesday looking for drivers trying to beat the train out at railroads crossings.

More than four dozen drivers were pulled over. 

Union Pacific Conductor Frank De La Rosa says he knows the area of Harlingen well.

"In this area, they'll try to beat the crossing in a hurry, or go around the gates," De La Rosa said.

