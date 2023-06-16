x

Harlingen VA hosts food distribution event for veterans

The Harlingen Veterans Affairs, along with the Food Bank RGV, is hosting a food drive on Thursday to help fight hunger among veterans.

Food distribution starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic – located at 2106 Treasure Hills Boulevard.

Upon arrival recipients must show a valid VA identification to confirm their veteran status.

Food will be distributed until noon or while supplies last - face masks are highly encouraged.

Anyone with questions regarding the food drive can contact 956-904-4533 or visit the Texas Valley VA website.

