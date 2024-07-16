Help Wanted to find War Hero's Missing Father

EDINBURG - A local war hero’s family is offering a substantial reward for answers in a loved one’s disappearance.

Danielle Sekula said they hope the reward will bring new information on the case.

“Daddy is just a big old kiddo, lots of fun. Those in the community who know my dad know he had a big heart. It’s just the family has been through a lot especially after we lost my brother,” he said.

Sekula said her father’s cheerful personality started fading away after the family lost Dusty Sekula in Iraq in 2004.

Sekula said she was named after her father, Daniel Sekula. He went missing last march.

The family decided to offer a cash reward to anyone with credible information about the father’s whereabouts.

“If anybody has any information, maybe you’ve been scared to come forward before, but please go to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. There is a substantial cash reward if it does lead to finding my daddy… If you know anybody that may have hurt my daddy please come forward,” she said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff senior deputy Jena Palacios said the public’s help will be key in solving the case.

“It’s important for the public to help so we can investigate every aspect that we can. Any information that is provided from the public will help us navigate the next step,” she said.

Daniel Sekula is described as a 62-year-old Caucasian male. He is five feet ten inches tall with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department at 956-383-8114. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.