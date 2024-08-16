Hidalgo Co. Precinct 5 Appointees

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County appointed a justice of the peace and constable to fill positions in a precinct created earlier this year.

Commissioners voted to bring back Precinct 5 to serve the Delta Lake area including Edcouch, Elsa, La Villa, Hargill and Monte Alto.

Jason Pena was appointed to serve as the justice of the peace. Daniel Marichalar Jr. appointed to the position of constable.

The appointees will be sworn in Dec. 22.

They will remain in office until the results of elections next year.