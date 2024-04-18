Hidalgo County commissioners approve extension of drought declaration
The Hidalgo County Commissioners voted to extend the county's seven-day water emergency declaration on Tuesday.
County Judge Richard Cortez says the purpose of the declaration is to make loan and grant funding available, should the lack of water affect more businesses, like the Sugar Mill that closed down.
The county is also asking the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Federal International Boundary and Water Commission to share data on water releases.
"We want to make sure that we know what those volumes are and whether we're receiving the appropriate amount of water that we're owed," Cortez said.
Reservoir levels shared by Falcon and Amistad Dams remain at the historically low 22 percent ahead of a hot summer.
Watch the video above for the full story.
