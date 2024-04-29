Los Fresnos project underway to create space for homes, businesses

The city of Los Fresnos and business leaders are getting ready to turn empty land into 800 homes and space for new businesses to move in.

The $60 million project will take place on FM 803 and Highway 100 on the northside of the city.

The city says the reason to get a project like this going was because of housing needs. They said all types of housing will be built, from lower priced to high-end homes.

Los Fresnos City Manager Mark Milum said the commercial business lots that will also be made available means job creation and a boost in sales tax revenue for the city.

"Any business that moves in will do really well. We already have big needs for those without the housing development so, the commercial property is key," Milum said.

The city is working with some partners and developer to help make the project happen. The combination of private and public funding, including future tax revenues, will help provide funding.

The city is still working on a timeline on when the project will begin.

Milum says no stores have been named that are coming with this future development.

Watch the video above for the full story.