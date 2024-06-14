Hidalgo County Community Service Agency seeking public input on community needs

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is seeking the public's input on how their office can better serve families in need.

The agency will be hosting four forums throughout the month of June.

The feedback collected will guide the community service agency in prioritizing efforts to receive grants and fund programs that help people on a tight budget.

"We wanna know what's going on in their lives, what can we do as a public entity that serves the low income families that county to make life better for them,” Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Director Jaime Longoria said.

The meetings will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Training Center

724 N. Breyfogle, Mission, TX

Tuesday, June 25, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 San Carlos Endowment Community Center

107 N. Sunflower Rd., Edinburg, TX

Wednesday, June 26, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Advancement Center

1429 S. Tower Rd., Alamo, TX

Thursday, June 27, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Conference Room

1902 Joe Stephens Ave., Ste. 101, Weslaco, TX