x

Hidalgo County DA issues warning amid string of school threats

By: Luis Eduardo Sánchez

Related Story

Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios issued a stern warning Monday as he addressed the consequences of school threats.

“We've been receiving a whole bunch of threats in school districts, and people don't realize how serious they are,” Palacios said. “Don’t do it. It's not a joke, it's serious."

Palacios spoke during a Monday news conference alongside local law enforcement.

RELATED STORY: Cameron County DA: 6 juveniles arrested following school threats

This month, police departments across the Rio Grande Valley arrested over a dozen students in connection with school threats made on social media.

“If you disrupt the class on a threat, either bomb threat or shooting threat, that carries a possible punishment from two to 10 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000,” Palacios said. “And we are going to be prosecuting those threats."

Law enforcement officials are also encouraging parents to monitor their child's social media activity and their cell phone usage.

News
‘Don’t do it:’ Hidalgo County DA issues...
‘Don’t do it:’ Hidalgo County DA issues warning amid string of school threats
Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios issued a stern warning Monday as he addressed the consequences of school threats.... More >>
5 days ago Monday, September 16 2024 Sep 16, 2024 Monday, September 16, 2024 9:47:00 PM CDT September 16, 2024
Radar
7 Days