Hidalgo County DA issues warning amid string of school threats
Related Story
Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios issued a stern warning Monday as he addressed the consequences of school threats.
“We've been receiving a whole bunch of threats in school districts, and people don't realize how serious they are,” Palacios said. “Don’t do it. It's not a joke, it's serious."
Palacios spoke during a Monday news conference alongside local law enforcement.
RELATED STORY: Cameron County DA: 6 juveniles arrested following school threats
This month, police departments across the Rio Grande Valley arrested over a dozen students in connection with school threats made on social media.
“If you disrupt the class on a threat, either bomb threat or shooting threat, that carries a possible punishment from two to 10 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000,” Palacios said. “And we are going to be prosecuting those threats."
Law enforcement officials are also encouraging parents to monitor their child's social media activity and their cell phone usage.
News
News Video
-
Original Dora the Explorer voice actor makes comeback on show renewal
-
Weslaco city leaders respond to property tax rate concerns
-
Donna man arrested in connection with auto theft investigation
-
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 20, 2024