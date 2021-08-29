Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 481 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 481 positive cases of COVID-19.

Seven women and four men from Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Pharr, Weslaco and an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus, according to a Friday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. They ranged in age from their 30s to 70s.

The people who tested positive for the virus are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 111 12-19 78 20s 87 30s 75 40s 50 50s 45 60s 24 70+ 11 Total: 481

There are currently 675 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals; 647 are adult patients and 28 are pediatric patients. That's an increase of 192 patients since yesterday, when the county reported 483 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

The county also reported that 228 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units. That's an increase of 36 from yesterday, when the county reported 135 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Of the Friday ICU count, 221 are adult patients and seven are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, there are 22 new positive infections among staff and 53 positive cases among students. The county doesn't include the campuses where the infections occurred.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 3,093 deaths related to COVID-19 and 107.449 positive infections.

Of those total cases, 3,451 remain active.

THURSDAY'S REPORT:

Hidalgo County reports 20 coronavirus-related deaths, 444 positive cases

WEDNESDAY'S REPORT:

Hidalgo County reports 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 315 positive cases

TUESDAY'S REPORT:

Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 482 positive cases

MONDAY'S REPORT:

Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 219 positive cases