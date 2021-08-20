Hidalgo County reports 93 school students testing positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County reported eight coronavirus related deaths Thursday and 520 total positive cases of the disease.

Those total cases included seven staff members and 93 students in Hidalgo County school districts who tested positive for the virus, according to the Thursday report. The report did not identify the campuses.

According to the report released Thursday, there are currently 462 patients with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals. Of those cases, 417 are adult and 45 are pediatric.

The county also reported 119 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units. Of those cases, 113 are adult and six are pediatric.

Eight people from Donna, Edinburg, Mission, Pharr and San Juan died as a result of the virus, according to the Thursday report. The youngest was a man in his 30s from Edinburg.

Of the new 520 cases reported Thursday, 139 are confirmed and 381 are suspect.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 116 12-19 89 20s 73 30s 61 40s 71 50s 52 60s 31 70+ 27 Total: 520

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 105,205 positive infections and 3,023 coronavirus-related deaths.

There are currently 3,46 active cases in the county.

