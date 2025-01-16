Hidalgo County residents line up outside agency after temporary switch to in-person applications for utility bill assistance

Hidalgo County officials are asking residents to not line up outside the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency during the night.

Many residents lined up outside the agency waiting to apply in-person for financial assistance. Officials are asking people to skip the overnight waits and instead show up by 7 a.m.

Around 118 people showed on Monday up in hopes of getting financial assistance. Some waited overnight to try and secure one of the 40 spots available for applicants.

People began forming lines after the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced that through the month of January, people who qualify for utility bill assistance must apply in-person. It's a new change to the application process.

"We decided to have a more measured approach, a more deliberate approach," Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Executive Director Jaime Longoria said.

The agency's director said his office is trying to be more efficient in selecting people.

Currently, only 40 in-person applications are being accepted Monday through Thursday, along with five families with disconnection notices.

On Fridays, the agency will only accept 10 applications from people with a disconnection notice.

The agency said beginning February, their online portal will open up again.

"Most people would prefer to apply at home, so every first of the month beginning February 1, so February 1, March 1, April 1, we'll be accepting 500 applications online," Longoria said.

The agency receives federal funding to help those in need of financial assistance.

Nearly $7 million is expected to last through July or August to help pay for light bills for families who are under the federal poverty line.

