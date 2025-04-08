Two suspects accused in McAllen burglary now in custody

The two men wanted in connection with a burglary in McAllen have been arrested, according to the news release.

The news release said Jose Maria Mendoza surrendered to the McAllen Police Department on Monday and remains in custody pending arraignment on a charge of first degree burglary of habitation.

The burglary occurred at the 3000 block of Business 83 on April 3. Two men entered a home wearing ski masks with firearms and demanded money from the occupants.

The second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Benjamin Velásquez, was arrested on April 4 and charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony, according to a news release. His bond was set at $200,000 bond.

Mendoza is currently pending arraignment.