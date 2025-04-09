Two homes in Brownsville destroyed in fire
Two homes were destroyed in a fire near the intersection of Southmost Road and Tulipan Street in Brownsville.
The fire happened on Monday at around 3:30 p.m. It could not be contained fast enough, spreading to two neighboring homes. One of the homes belonged to a man who lives by himself.
The man managed to get out, but burned himself trying to respond to the fire. The other, a home to a couple who wasn't home at the time, also burned.
The fire took a crew of 20 firefighters three hours to work.
"The initial attacking apparatus encountered a fire load at the rear of the residence that had already spread. Both homes now are considered a total loss," Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson Hector Martinez said.
The fire department said the victims are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.
Watch the video above for the full story.
