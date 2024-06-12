Home Health Care Providers, Patients Impacted by New Regulations from Texas Agency
WESLACO – Local patients, home health care providers and telemonitoring companies are getting their business practices in order following new regulations.
Texas Health and Human Services changed the payment options in January; some companies filed a lawsuit soon after and were able to have these changes reversed.
One of the home health care providers tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the changes are temporary.
KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke explains many people in the Rio Grande Valley are using telemonitoring services.
The owner of one of the companies says the new regulation caused some of the workers to lose their pay and impacted the quality care for patients.
Watch the video above for the full story.
