Homebound vaccination efforts continue in city of Mission, Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County and the city of Mission continues with homebound vaccine efforts.

The vaccines were pushed by the "Save our Seniors" program by Gov. Greg Abbott.

It’s been three weeks since the city of Mission first started to administer homebound vaccines in conjunction with other local health agencies.

"It may seem that the homebound services is something that was requested early on,” said City of Mission Emergency Management Coordinator James Cardoza. “I just think that the homebound services now are for the ones in need and cannot leave their residence."

So far, 100 vaccines have been administered through the homebound program in Mission. The vaccines were provided by the Hidalgo County Health Department.

Cardoza said turnout slowed down after the Johnson & Johnson pause.

"So, even if we do 20 a week, if we do that for the next 20 weeks, that's a lot of recipients and I think our goal is to increase our numbers not only in Mission, our county, but in the Rio Grande Valley and state."

Cardoza encourages those in need to speak up and contact the Hidalgo County COVID-19 call center at 956-292-7765. Mission residents can call 956-292-8705.

“What we do is provide them with the personnel, the mapping, the area and someone from the city to intercede on behalf of the city of Mission, in conjunction with our National Guard and the county, and we go out to the citizens,” Cardoza said.

If other members of the household are also candidates, multiple family members or providers may be vaccinated.

Eighteen and older are eligible and they are currently administering the Moderna vaccine.

Homebound vaccine spaces per day are limited.

The vaccines are administered between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

To verify if you are a candidate, you can call 956-292-7765 . If you are a Mission resident, call 956-580-8705.