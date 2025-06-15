I-2 lanes in Donna reopen after driver abandons flipped box truck
The driver of a box truck that flipped over on westbound I-2 in Donna fled the scene, leaving the truck behind, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said it happened west of Victoria Road, where the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip over. The incident causes some lane closures on I-2, but they have since reopened.
No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved, according to Hernandez.
