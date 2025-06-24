x

ICE arrests 7 people at San Benito worksite

By: Jose De Leon III

Newly released video from Homeland Security Investigations’ San Antonio office shows a handful of people being arrested by ICE agents in San Benito.

According to HSI, seven undocumented individuals were arrested at a worksite on Friday.

One of the individuals arrested was previously deported, and HSI says he is now facing criminal proceedings.

Channel 5 News reached out to HSI for additional details.

ICE has previously targeted bakeries, restaurants and construction sites throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

On June 18, the South Texas Builders Alliance held a town hall to address the hit on the construction industry. Local construction companies said they rely on immigrants to complete their projects. 

Sunday, June 22 2025
