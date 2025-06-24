ICE arrests 7 people at San Benito worksite
Related Story
Newly released video from Homeland Security Investigations’ San Antonio office shows a handful of people being arrested by ICE agents in San Benito.
According to HSI, seven undocumented individuals were arrested at a worksite on Friday.
On June 20, ICE Rio Grande Valley & federal partners arrested seven illegal aliens during a worksite enforcement action in San Benito, Tx. One of the 7 aliens was found to be a previously deported alien. He is now facing criminal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/awoMC7kgLB— HSI San Antonio (@HSI_SanAntonio) June 20, 2025
One of the individuals arrested was previously deported, and HSI says he is now facing criminal proceedings.
Channel 5 News reached out to HSI for additional details.
ICE has previously targeted bakeries, restaurants and construction sites throughout the Rio Grande Valley.
On June 18, the South Texas Builders Alliance held a town hall to address the hit on the construction industry. Local construction companies said they rely on immigrants to complete their projects.
RELATED STORY: ‘We need them:’ Valley builders say ICE raids are leaving them without workers
News
News Video
-
Salvation Army food pantry in Harlingen in need of donations
-
Consumer Reports: Skin cancer prevention tips for people with dark skin
-
Harlingen police arrest two women in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
-
Suspect in Weslaco police chase arrested
-
Man sentenced to 10 years in Los Fresnos murder
Sports Video
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg
-
Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterback camp
-
Weslaco, Mercedes qualify to the 7 on 7 State tournament
-
Catching up with Head Coach Lane Lord, UTRGV Women's basketball returns six...
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues