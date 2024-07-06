Inside the Basilica: Taking Steps to Avoid a Fire

SAN JUAN - The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle is making fire safety a priority with an increase of people visiting for Holy Week.

The Basilica is one of the Rio Grande Valley’s largest venues.

Rector of the Basilica, Father Jorge Gomez, says this is the second most visited shrine in the country.

With the increase of people coming through for peak holy days, the clergy who run the Basilica say they’re paying special attention to fire protection.

The Basilica has fire alarm pull stations at intervals and exit doors are lit with fire exit signs.

Father Gomez says a sprinkler system will begin to operate in the event of a fire.

“Fire alarms and everything we need to have in place according to city standards we have,” he says.

All of the candles lit at the Basilica are taken to a secure candle room with ventilation.

