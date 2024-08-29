Interim superintendent appointed at Rio Grande City Grulla ISD

An interim superintendent has been appointed just two weeks before the start of a new school year at Rio Grande City Grulla Indepednent School District.

Elsa Morris was named interim superintendent for the district.

Some board members have expressed they are not happy with the decision, and it is unclear what led to it.

Board member Eleazar Velazquez said it was made because many employees were asking for a change.

Though he won't be superintendent anymore, Adolfo Peña Jr. will have a new position with the district.

Board member Veronica Barrera, who voted against Pena's reassignment, said she's concerned about what this means for the district financially.

"Why are we reassigning him, keeping his benefits and salary, when we are at a financial crisis?" Barrera said.

Taxpayers will continue paying the now former superintendent's salary for the remaining three years of his contract. That salary is $240,000 a year.

To address the financial concerns, Morris says she won't be asking for any additional compensation while she is interim superintendent

"If I really want to make a difference, it starts with me and I think that me saying that I'm just going to do my job, and I'm going to help," Morris said.

Morris was previously assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

She is related to School Board President Basilio Villarreal, but Villarreal said he wasn't part of her interview, and abstained from voting for her.