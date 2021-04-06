Investigation Determines Electrical Issues Sparked House Fire
SAN BENITO – Fire officials say an electrical problem sparked a fire that consumed the inside of a home in San Benito.
The flames broke out at a residence on Granada Street more than two weeks ago.
The San Benito fire chief says the investigation was closed Monday.
