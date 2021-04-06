x

Investigation Determines Electrical Issues Sparked House Fire

SAN BENITO – Fire officials say an electrical problem sparked a fire that consumed the inside of a home in San Benito.

The flames broke out at a residence on Granada Street more than two weeks ago.

The San Benito fire chief says the investigation was closed Monday. 

2 years ago Monday, October 29 2018 Oct 29, 2018 Monday, October 29, 2018 2:49:46 PM CDT October 29, 2018
