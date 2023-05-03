Investigation into Mobile Home Fire in Indian Hills Underway
INDIAN HILLS – Fire crews are trying to figure out what caused a mobile home in Indian Hills to go up in flames.
The fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home on the corner of Santa Wan Drive and Tejas Boulevard.
Multiple agencies, including the Weslaco and Mercedes fire departments, helped extinguish the fire.
Officials say no one was injured during the incident.
