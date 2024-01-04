Investigation underway after body found inside vehicle at Walmart parking lot in Brownsville

Brownsville police responded to a Walmart in reference to a dead male inside a vehicle.

Officers and EMS arrived at the Walmart, located at the 2200 block of Ruben M. Torres, at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Brownsville Police Department Spokesperson Abril Luna said the unidentified male was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a van with Tennessee license plates. The male was later pronounced dead.

Luna said it appeared the male had been living inside the van due to the poor conditions of the interior. There were no visible injuries on the male, and no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy has been ordered and results are pending.

Luna said they are working on notifying next of kin and more information will be released when it becomes available.