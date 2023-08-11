Investigation underway into cause of tire fire north of Alton
Multiple agencies responded to a tire fire north of Alton that is now under control, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza.
The fire was reported Tuesday at around 3 p.m. off of 107 and Trosper roads.
Garza said the fire was contained to one acre, and it’s unknown how the tires caught on fire.
Crews continue dousing the area with water as of Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
