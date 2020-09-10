Investigators Warn Parents to Monitor Children's Social Media Usage

WESLACO – Homeland Security Investigators opened a child exploitation unit in the Rio Grande Valley.

Investigators say they are finding hundreds of people who are not who they say they are online.

School is out for sisters Paola and Dulce, who say they enjoy going to their local playground.

Their mom, Araceli Correa, says she takes them to the park nearly three times a week to avoid them getting caught up in technology.

“I came to distract my daughters so they avoid watching TV, and avoid the phone temptation. Sometimes they do get distracted and all they want is the phone,” says Correa.

Homeland Security experts urge parents to monitor their children’s activity online.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Eddie Hurtado, who says predators use the Internet to get in contact with children.

“We have arrested hundreds of individuals that have been either sharing child pornography online,” says Hurtado.

Hurtado says child exploitation is a national issue and parents play a major role when fighting the issue.

To report an online child predator visit the ICE iGuradian website or call 1-566-347-2423.

