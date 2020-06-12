Judge: Cameron County law enforcement protocols to be reviewed amid nationwide call for action

From police brutality to racism in institutions — Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. shared his thoughts on George Floyd’s death on Wednesday, saying the county needs to evaluate how they police.

The brother of Floyd went before Congress urging a change in laws, so Floyd doesn’t become just another name on the long list of black individuals killed in police custody.

Trevino says people need to address evident racism, especially if it involves police. The judge says now is the time to analyze to make a change.

Watch the video above for the full story.