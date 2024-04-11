Judge sets $1M bond for man charged in San Juan murder

SAN JUAN – A suspect in a deadly shooting was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police say 38-year-old Jacob Arroyo shot and killed a 27-year-old man Thursday on the 600 block of West 3rd Street in San Juan.

Arroyo was fled the scene and was arrested Monday.

Hidalgo County records reveal Arroyo had a pattern of frequent run-ins with the law. He had been arrested on six different occasions since Sept. 1999 on varies charges ranging from criminal mischief to weapon and drug charges to aggravated assault.

A judge set Arroyo’s bond to $1 million.