Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on June 8

Spurs third-year forward Julian Champagnie is coming down to the Rio Grande Valley to host a basketball camp on June 8th.

The 23-year-old Champagnie is a key piece on the Spurs roster, having started 78 games for the team over the past two seasons.

"I didn't have this opportunity to go to camps with NBA players present too many times when I was a kid," Champagnie said of why it's important to him to host these camps. "I want to be that outlet for a lot of these kids. I know a couple other guys on the team and other NBA players do the same kinds of things, but for me, just getting out in Texas and just showing that love."

The camp comes on the heels of two straight weekends with basketball camps and clinics held in Edinburg by current Spur Keldon Johnson and Spurs legend Danny Green. This skills clinic will be hosted at Los Fresnos United School and will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"I say for one, they've gotta be positive," Champagnie said of what's most important for young athletes during training. "Positivity is a big part of basketball in my opinion. Going to camp, you know you're gonna mess up some drills, you're gonna miss some shots, things are gonna happen, you're gonna get blown by, you're gonna get scored on. I think it's all about the outlook you have on all the things that happen at camp... Come with an open mind, come and be coachable."

Athletes in grades 1st-12th are welcome. You can register for the clinic by clicking here.