kansas state utrgv bsb game 2
Related Story
EDINBURG - UTRGV baseball getting their second win of the season over Kansas State, 5-3.
A huge 7th inning for the Vaqueros helping with the comeback.
Check out the highlights.
News
EDINBURG - UTRGV baseball getting their second win of the season over Kansas State, 5-3. A huge 7th inning... More >>
News Video
-
Mission approves controlled firework test for proposed 4th of July celebration
-
Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance
-
Valley doctor explains how long viruses can last on surfaces
-
Candidates in Cameron County sheriff's race call for change
-
Officials encourage Willacy County residents to vote due to low turnout history