Kids invited to participate in Pharr's Summer TAAF program

It's a cost-effective way to keep kids busy during the summer break.

The city of Pharr's Parks and Recreation Department says they are encouraging kids to come back to summer activities.

Parents can expect to see a number of activities like swimming, golf, dance, cheer - and much more.

Children don't have to live within city limits to participate.

"This is open for anyone in the Valley, not necessarily only Pharr residents," said Pharr city spokesperson Yuri Gonzalez. "Your son can be living in McAllen, Mission, Edinburg. So, everyone is welcome to join these activities approaching."

For some activities, there will be a $50 registration fee that will cover the entire summer.

For more information, click here.