La Feria Disaster Recovery Center Closing

LA FERIA – A federal disaster recovery center in La Feria will be closing its doors.

The center located at 1001 Pancho Maples Drive is the only one in Cameron County.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it will close Saturday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.

Three other centers located in Hidalgo County will remain open.

2 years ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 11:12:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018
