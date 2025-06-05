La Villa school board votes to censure trustee following DWI arrest

The La Villa ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday to censure one of their own.

Yesenia Morales was censured following her Thursday arrest on a DWI charge.

"We are all human, it could have happened to any of us," Morales said during the meeting.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Morales was arrested shortly after 4:20 a.m. Thursday, following a one-vehicle crash near Mercedes on FM 491 and Mile 11.

Morales struck a fence and was arrested on a DWI charge after refusing to take a breathalyzer test, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.



"The only reason I denied the breathalyzer was because earlier in the day I had been drinking," morales said during the meeting.

A blood warrant was requested for Morales.

Hidalgo County jail records show Morales released on a $5,000 bond the same day she was arrested.

According to the censure paperwork obtained by Channel 5 News, Morales will be excluded from multiple district events and from being on school grounds.

An exception was made to allow her to attend the district's upcoming graduation ceremony.

La Villa ISD School Board President said Morales will be allowed to virtually attend school board meetings, and will still be allowed to vote on school board matters.

Morales refused to speak with Channel 5 News after the meeting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.