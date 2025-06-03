La Villa school board votes to censure trustee following DWI arrest

Yesenia Morales. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

The La Villa ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday to censure one of their own.

Yesenia Morales was censured following her Thursday arrest on a DWI charge.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Morales was arrested shortly after 4:20 a.m. Thursday following a one-vehicle crash near Mercedes on FM 491 and Mile 11.

Morales struck a fence and was arrested on a DWI charge after refusing to take a breathalyzer test, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hidalgo County jail records show Morales released on a $5,000 bond the same day she was arrested.

The censure prevents Morales from attending any school-sponsored events, and excludes her from La Villa ISD campuses and facilities.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.