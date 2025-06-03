La Villa school board votes to censure trustee following DWI arrest
The La Villa ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday to censure one of their own.
Yesenia Morales was censured following her Thursday arrest on a DWI charge.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Morales was arrested shortly after 4:20 a.m. Thursday following a one-vehicle crash near Mercedes on FM 491 and Mile 11.
Morales struck a fence and was arrested on a DWI charge after refusing to take a breathalyzer test, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hidalgo County jail records show Morales released on a $5,000 bond the same day she was arrested.
The censure prevents Morales from attending any school-sponsored events, and excludes her from La Villa ISD campuses and facilities.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
