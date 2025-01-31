Laguna Madre Water District receives $17.5 million for desalination plant
Related Story
The Laguna Madre Water District is closer to building a desalination plant.
On Wednesday, the water district that covers South Padre Island and Port Isabel received over $17.5 million in federal funding to build a state-of-the art desalination treatment plant to be built in Port Isabel.
The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and was previously announced by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.
“I’m delighted to announce significant funding for the construction of this state-of-the-art desalination treatment facility in Port Isabel” Congressman Gonzalez said in a statement. “While we continue to modernize and build new infrastructure to increase in-land water resiliency and work with Mexico to ensure rightfully owed water deliveries. This plant will play a pivotal role in addressing the water demands of our region.”
The plant, once built, will provide another source of water, by turning ocean water into drinking water.
Laguna Madre Water District General Manager Carlos Galvan said the water district is looking into a bond election to finish the rest of the project.
News
News Video
-
'She's depressed, she's not herself:' Brownsville mom calls for alleged bullying towards...
-
Friday, Jan. 31, 2025: Cool morning, warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
-
'They did all this damage:' Edinburg man mourning brother who was fatally...
-
Documents reveal San Juan city manager was fired over 'willful neglect of...
-
Weslaco police: Hit-and-run driver tried to steal officer’s gun during arrest
Sports Video
-
Harvest Christian shines in 100-34 win over South Texas Christian
-
Ultimate Warrior returns to the RGV with 12 fights at Payne Arena...
-
Edinburg Vela's Derek Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M International
-
UTRGV men's basketball reaches halfway point of conference schedule
-
RGV Women in Sports: Lady Panthers girls basketball Coach Fino