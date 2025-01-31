Laguna Madre Water District receives $17.5 million for desalination plant

The Laguna Madre Water District is closer to building a desalination plant.

On Wednesday, the water district that covers South Padre Island and Port Isabel received over $17.5 million in federal funding to build a state-of-the art desalination treatment plant to be built in Port Isabel.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and was previously announced by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

“I’m delighted to announce significant funding for the construction of this state-of-the-art desalination treatment facility in Port Isabel” Congressman Gonzalez said in a statement. “While we continue to modernize and build new infrastructure to increase in-land water resiliency and work with Mexico to ensure rightfully owed water deliveries. This plant will play a pivotal role in addressing the water demands of our region.”

The plant, once built, will provide another source of water, by turning ocean water into drinking water.

Laguna Madre Water District General Manager Carlos Galvan said the water district is looking into a bond election to finish the rest of the project.