landry gilpin pkg

If you're a high school football fan, you already know the impact Landry Gilpin made here in the Valley and across the nation. He was named Mr. Texas Football in 2018, becoming the first and only Valley guy to win it. Wondering what he's up to now as he plays collegiately at Southwestern University? We've got you. He's back in town for Christmas break and Channel 5 Sports' Bella Michaels caught up with him. Watch the video here:
