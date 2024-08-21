'Large amounts' of alcohol found after minor hospitalized in McAllen, 2 in custody

The McAllen Police Department is investigating after a minor was hospitalized on Saturday, leading to a father and son being placed in custody on charges of purchasing and giving alcohol to a minor, according to the McAllen Police Department.

McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz identified the suspects as 51-year-old Jaime Islas and his juvenile son. A news release said both individuals are suspected of providing "access of alcoholic drinks to minors at a residence, including the victim."

Jail records show Islas remains in custody Monday on a $30,000 bond.

Saenz said the arrests are related to an incident that happened at a residence on Saturday at the 4700 block of North Bentsen Road at around 11:39 p.m. after police got a call that a “victim fell.”

Officers at the scene observed "large amounts of various alcoholic beverages" at the scene, according to a news release.

The unnamed victim was taken to a hospital and remains hospitalized as of Monday morning, Saenz said, adding that police will soon release additional details.

This is a developing story, check back for updates