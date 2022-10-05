Law Enforcement Warns about Dangerous Viral Internet Challenge

WESLACO - Law enforcement is warning local residents about a dangerous viral challenge on the Internet.

The "Momo Challenge" is encouraging children to self-harm and take their own life.

Law enforcement says the challenge originated on Facebook, but has also been found on YouTube and WhatsApp.

Local mother Nikki Ray says her son’s daycare director alerted her about the viral trend.

"A 9-year-old overheard my son talking about a video that's going on on YouTube that gives you steps on how to commit suicide," says Ray.

Lead instructor for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Rick Garcia, says the "Momo Challenge" is showing up on certain YouTube videos like the popular children’s show Peppa Pig.

"This character appears and it begins to tell kids to do things,” says Garcia.

He says the character encourages self-harm, harm to others and has an end goal of them taking their own lives.

Garcia says the best thing parents can do is keep open communication with their children about challenges that may be circulating the Internet.

