Local vet provides tips on keeping your dog from overheating

A Valley veterinarian said that while you’re keeping cool during a hot day, it's important to keep an eye on your pets as well.

Alcohol, water, and a thermometer are needed if a dog is overheating, according to Dr. Noel Ramirez with Ram Spay & Neuter.

Dr. Ramirez said the alcohol can be rubbed on a dog’s stomach and their paw pads. 

Water should be gently put on your animal to help cool them down. If their temperature is over 102 degrees Fahrenheit, veterinary care should be given immediately.

2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 06 2022 Apr 6, 2022 Wednesday, April 06, 2022 5:12:00 PM CDT April 06, 2022
