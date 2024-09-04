Loitering Creating Issues for San Juan Residents

SAN JUAN – A San Juan resident is fed up with the number of cars loitering around the city.

San Juan police said people from all over the Rio Grande Valley are indeed using city roads and parking lots to hang out.

San Juan resident Angelica Ramos lives in a hot spot. She said these cars loiter and even prevent her from going outside. She worries something may happen to her family.

“It gets packed and I have little girls… When I go to the store ‘cause my baby needs milk they don’t let me pass at all,” she said. “They even pass through here very fast and my babies are playing outside.”

San Juan Police Corporal Michael Martinez said they’ve heard of similar cases. According to police, a car that’s loitering is one that hangs around a parking lot or a vacant area.

“It calmed down, but we’re starting to see it pick up again,” he said. “They also park at businesses not allowing customer to tend to their business or buy products ‘cause they are at the gas pumps, taking up parking spaces.”

Martinez said they are not just looking for loiters.

‘We’ve also seen a lot of racing recently and fights have broken out as well between certain groups. So, we’re trying to enforce our loitering ordinance,” he said. “We’re also looking to enforce the curfew violations, the loud music, loud mufflers which would be under the loud noise ordinance.”

San Juan police said a person caught loitering can be fined up to $500.