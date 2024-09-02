LUPE caravan takes first time voters to the poll

Gabriela Guerrero spent her Wednesday morning exercising a brand-new right.

“I'm a new citizen,” Guerrero said as she prepared to vote for the first time.

It's an opportunity she says she’s not taking for granted.

“I want to vote so that things are [equal] and there aren’t unjust laws against people that come from other countries,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero was among the participants in La Union del Pueblo Entero’s Voting Caravan. The non-profit organization said the caravan is an initiative to get more people to the polls, and put first-time voters such as Guerrero at ease.

“Going with a group of people with common values kind of creates that sense of unity that makes people feel a lot more comfortable doing something that at times can be a bit scary,” LUPE Civic Engagement Organizer Alexis Elicerio said.

Wednesday’s caravan was the only one LUPE organized for the November 2023 elections, but they said they’re planning to hold several caravans for the 2024 presidential election.

