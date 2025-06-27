LUPE files lawsuit over repeal of Texas Dream Act

La Unión del Pueblo Entero filed a lawsuit in response to the state of Texas striking down a 2001 law allowing undocumented students to pay in-state tuition.

The Texas Dream Act was struck down on June 4 following a federal lawsuit.

In a Wednesday news release, LUPE said the Texas Dream Act is being dismantled “without due process and without regard for the harm it would cause.”

“The Texas Dream Act has made higher education possible for thousands of immigrant youth. Its sudden repeal by the Department of Justice and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton places the futures of an estimated 57,000 students in immediate jeopardy,” the news release stated. “These young people, who have studied, worked hard, and contributed to our communities, are now left in limbo, questioning whether they will be able to afford college this fall.”

In a statement, LUPE Executive Director Tania Chavez said taking away in-state tuition is an attack on undocumented young people.

“This decision doesn't just hurt students. It crushes families. It fuels anxiety. It forces teens to choose between school and survival,” Chavez said. “No one should be punished for trying to build a better future.”