Lyford police identify suspect accused of aggravated robbery
The Lyford Police Department has identified the suspect accused of robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint.
Noe Vallejo reportedly pointed a gun at the clerk and stole items from the store. In the surveillance video, Vallejo is shown walking in with a gray hoodie and shorts.
Anyone with any information in connection with the robbery is urged to contact the Lyford Police Department at 956-347-3250.
