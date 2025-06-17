x

Lyford police identify suspect accused of aggravated robbery

The Lyford Police Department has identified the suspect accused of robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint.

Noe Vallejo reportedly pointed a gun at the clerk and stole items from the store. In the surveillance video, Vallejo is shown walking in with a gray hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with any information in connection with the robbery is urged to contact the Lyford Police Department at 956-347-3250.

