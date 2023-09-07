x

Make-A-Wish Foundation RGV sets goal of granting more than 80 wishes next year

President of Make A Wish Foundation RGV Becky Ramirez gives insight on the non-profit and their upcoming event Wine for Wishes, scheduled for September 27 in Brownsville.

