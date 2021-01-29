Man, 68, killed in Harlingen crash
A 68-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Harlingen Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.
At about 7:00 p.m., Samuel Martinez-Perales was near the intersection of E. Buchanan Avenue and South First Street when he was struck by the vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Harlingen resident. The driver hasn't been identified.
Martinez-Perales was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No charges have been filed against the driver at this time, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
