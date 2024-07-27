Man Accused in Fatal Auto-Ped Crash Back in Court

WESLACO – A man accused of hitting pedestrians with his vehicle and fleeing the scene was back in court on Tuesday.

Jose Abraham Maldonado Tapia is charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death. The incident happened in August on FM 1015 and Mile 12.

DPS investigators said Maldonado left the scene but later returned.

A 7-year-old girl, along with 46-year-old Rogelio Caballero Alonzo, was hit.

Alonzo died at the scene.

Tapia was scheduled in court for a final pre-trial hearing. It’s now scheduled to be held June 1.