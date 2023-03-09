x

Man Arrested in Connection to Stolen Newspaper Delivery Vehicle

A Dallas man is behind bars in Hidalgo County for allegedly stealing a van outside an Alamo library.

Police say Guadalupe Uribe took the newspaper delivery vehicle Friday morning.

He was later tracked down and taken into custody.

Uribe is charged with theft of property.

His bond was at at $40,000.

