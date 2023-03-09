Man Arrested in Connection to Stolen Newspaper Delivery Vehicle
Related Story
A Dallas man is behind bars in Hidalgo County for allegedly stealing a van outside an Alamo library.
Police say Guadalupe Uribe took the newspaper delivery vehicle Friday morning.
He was later tracked down and taken into custody.
Uribe is charged with theft of property.
His bond was at at $40,000.
News
A Dallas man is behind bars in Hidalgo County for allegedly stealing a van outside an Alamo library. Police say... More >>
News Video
-
Non-profit organization creating recreation center in Monte Alto
-
Survey reveals Weslaco firefighters have concerns over poor training, lack of staff
-
Bodies of U.S. citizens killed in Matamoros returned to the states
-
U.S. Coast Guard officer convicted of operating illegal firearms business
-
TABC cracking down on underage drinking during Spring Break